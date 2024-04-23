Shares

Kingdom Bank has opened a new branch in Gikomba, Nairobi that is meant to serve the growing bank clientele among the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The new branch brings to 20 the number of the bank’s branches and is located on the 1st

floor of the Nafuu General Hardware Building in Gikomba.

Gikomba, which is renowned as a bustling hub for retail traders and customers, wholesalers and other businesses including food vendors, presents a vibrant opportunity that Kingdom Bank is eager to serve and support the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit prevalent in this area.

The opening of brick-and-mortar branches is intended to complement the bank’s multi-

channel strategy that enables customers to access banking through the outlets that are most convenient to them, including digital banking platforms that include KB Mobile App, Dial *344#, digitization of payments through M-collections and Till solutions, and internet banking.

Managing Director Kingdom Bank Mr. Anthony Mburu said, “We are pleased to open our doors to the vibrant Gikomba business community that is renowned for its formidable enterprise and industry. We are a bank that has built domain expertise and experience in SME Banking, and we are most confident that the Gikomba community will find our services very fulfilling.”

Kingdom Bank continues to explore opportunity to open service outlets in carefully selected

locations throughout the country.