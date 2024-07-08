Shares

Kingdom Bank has opened its 22nd branch in Meru County and it is the third branch opened this year. The Meru Branch is located at Ntima Building along Tom Mboya Street in Meru Town.

This strategic expansion is aimed at supporting the dynamic agricultural community in Meru and its surrounding areas, providing tailored financial solutions to foster local business growth and development.

As a niche MSME bank, Kingdom Bank is dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized

enterprises (MSMEs) through innovative and customized banking solutions. The new Meru Branch will offer a comprehensive range of services, including advanced digital banking platforms, designed to meet the unique needs of local businesses, agricultural enterprises and professionals.

Mr. Anthony Mburu, Kingdom Bank Managing Director and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm on the opening of the branch by saying, ” We are very excited to open our doors for business in the great county of Meru that is renowned for very productive agriculture and the business acumen of its people. We welcome you all to talk to us to assist us better understand and serve your financial needs. Kingdom Bank is on an expansion program to open more branches across various counties in Kenya, to provide small and medium-sized businesses the kind of dedicated attention that they desire to achieve their goals.”

Mr. Godfrey Mburia, Director Cooperative Bank of Kenya warmly welcomed Kingdom Bank to the region saying, “We are honoured to have Kingdom Bank join our community. Their presence is a significant boost for our local farmers and entrepreneurs who are

vital to our economy. We look forward to a strong partnership with Kingdom Bank to drive

sustained development and prosperity in Meru. Together, we will create a conducive environment for businesses to flourish and contribute to the overall growth of our county.”