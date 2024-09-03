Shares

Kingdom Bank has been ranked as one of the top five banks in the country offering competitive loan rates. This was in a recent report by the Central Bank of Kenya.

Given the fact that the bank has an average lending rate of 14.02%, it is a leading option for individuals and businesses seeking affordable credit solutions.

Here a some of the reasons why Kingdom Bank stands out.

business loans, which include both short-term and long-term options. The bank offers flexible repayment terms and favorable conditions, such as cash cover—allowing businesses to borrow against their existing savings or deposits with the bank. This flexibility supports effective cash flow management and business growth. For property owners, Kingdom Bank provides landlord loans specifically designed for those whose monthly income is generated from rental properties. These loans are structured to support business needs while aligning with the income flow from rental activities. Additionally, Kingdom Bank is a trusted partner for asset financing, offering up to 90% financing for assets with terms extending up to 72 months. This includes financing for commercial vehicles and equipment & machinery. Support for MSMEs: Kingdom Bank is also focused on supporting small and micro enterprises. The bank offers specialized micro loans, including chama loans and miliki moti loans. These products are designed to assist MSMEs in leveraging on their social capital as well as acquiring essential assets, such as motorbikes, tuk-tuks, and 7-seater matatus (Marutis), thereby fostering business expansion and operational efficiency. Additionally, the bank supports women entrepreneurs with tailored financial products that address their specific needs, helping to close the gender gap in business through the Faidi Dada financing solution.

Convenient Digital Loan Solutions: Reflecting on the modern need for convenience, Kingdom Bank also extennds the KB Mobile Loans accessible on the KB Mobile App and on *344#. These solutions enable customers to apply for, access and manage their loans online, providing greater flexibility and ease of use.

The bank’s high ranking in the Central Bank’s report underscores its dedication to providing

affordable and flexible financial solutions. By offering competitive rates and a range of tailored

loan products, the bank aims to support both individual and business financial needs effectively.