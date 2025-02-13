Shares

Kingdom Bank has been recognized as the 3rd Best Tier 3 Bank for Customer Experience by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA).

The was awarded during the launch of the Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Report 2024, an event that underscores the importance of customer satisfaction in the banking sector.

The event was graced by prominent guests including David Kemei, Director General of the

Competition Authority, Ahmed Farah, CEO of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (KNCCI) and Raimond Molenje, CEO of the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA).

This honor comes after a comprehensive survey in which over 37,000 customers participated,

reflecting the widespread trust and satisfaction that customers have in Kingdom Bank’s

services. The award serves as a clear testament to the Bank’s unwavering commitment to

providing a delightful and seamless customer experience across all touchpoints.

Kingdom Bank remains dedicated to continually enhancing customer service, ensuring that

every interaction is met with the highest level of professionalism and care. We are incredibly

proud of this achievement and look forward to further improving our offerings to meet and

exceed the expectations of our valued customers.