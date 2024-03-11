Shares

Kingdom Bank has launched Faidi Dada, a banking solution specifically designed to cater to the financial needs of women.

The new product is a comprehensive banking solution that embodies empowerment, prosperity and the nurturing spirit of women in our communities and recognizes the unique challenges and opportunities that women encounter in managing their finances.

The women’s banking solution encompasses a suite of services, including specialized financial products, personalized advisory services and exclusive networking opportunities. From savings and investment accounts tailored to women’s goals, to expert guidance on wealth management and financial planning, Kingdom Bank is dedicated to helping women achieve their financial objectives at every stage of life.

In addition to financial services, Kingdom Bank’s Faidi Dada solution also includes initiatives

aimed at promoting financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and leadership development among

women. The Bank will also explore strategic partnerships with women-focused organizations and community outreach programs to create a more inclusive and equitable financial landscape for women everywhere.

The launch of Faidi Dada underscores Kingdom Bank’s unwavering dedication to driving positive change and fostering economic empowerment. By empowering women with the knowledge, resources and opportunities to thrive financially, Kingdom Bank is not only investing in the success of individual women but also contributing to the overall prosperity and resilience of communities.

Kevin Mutisya, Kingdom Bank Head of Micro Enterprise and Agribusiness said, “At Kingdom Bank, we firmly believe in the transformative power of financial empowerment. With Faidi Dada, we are proud to provide women with the tools, resources and support that they need to take control of their financial future and realize their dreams. We have allocated resources for providing financial support to customers within our network who tap into the Faidi Dada solution. As a Bank, we will offer a range of loan options, including short, medium and long-term financing, to assist them in achieving their business objectives and financial goals. Customers seeking unsecured loans can access up to Kes 3 million, while those with collateral can potentially secure loans of up to an impressive Kes 40 million, contingent upon their ability to repay.”

The introduction of the Bank’s women-focused banking initiative aligns with the worldwide

observance of International Women’s Day, which centers on the theme of fostering inclusivity by building a diverse, fair, and equitable world.