M-PESA Foundation has invested Ksh. 34 million to renovate, construct and equip school infrastructure in Homa Bay and Elgeyo- Marakwet Counties. This project will impact more than 570 learners.

In Homa Bay County, at Kanyamfwa Primary School, the Foundation provided Ksh. 16 million for the renovation and equipping of 10 classrooms, construction of 2 ECDE classrooms, construction and furnishing of an administration block, the construction and equipping of a kitchen and the construction of ablution blocks for learners.

In Chorwa Primary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County, the Foundation carried out a ceremony for the construction of 10 classrooms, a library, and a science laboratory. Other infrastructure that will be constructed includes ablution blocks for learners, a water harvesting system and a kitchen. The Foundation will invest KES 18 million towards this project.

M-PESA Foundation is involved in several education initiatives including Wezesha Elimu, which is designed to empower learners with disabilities; and the M-PESA Foundation Academy, which provides learners from needy families with scholarships to study at the institution under their International Baccalaureate Curriculum.