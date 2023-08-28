Shares

OPPO has announced plans to launch the OPPO Reno10 series to the Kenyan market in the next few weeks. The series will include Reno10 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G variations.

OPPO Reno10 is the successor to the Reno 8 and 5G comes in two colors that is Silvery Grey and Ice Blue while OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G comes in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey.

With the introduction of the Reno10 series, OPPO seeks to revolutionize portrait photography for mobile phone users with state-of-the-art Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System. The system consists of a triple camera combo that includes an outstanding 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with a 2X optical zoom, large RGBW IMX709 sensor, and a high resolution that ever existed on smartphones in this price segment. With the 2X optical zoom of the Telephoto Portrait Camera and upgraded Portrait Mode, the Reno 10 series are designed to help users shoot natural, ultra-clear portraits in any situation, continuing to live up to the Reno series’ role as The Portrait Expert.

Capturing captivating portraits has never been this exiting, with the Reno 10 5G boasting of a 64MP Ultra-Clear Main camera and 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera powered by the IMX709 RGBW sensor, allowing users to take professional-quality portraits effortlessly. Weighing only 185g and measuring just 7.99mm in thickness, this flagship style model ensures users can experience pro-level performance without compromising on design.

The Reno 10 5G showcases a finely crafted 3D curved body, providing enhanced comfort and ease of use, while the 120Hz 3D Curved Screen with ultra-narrow bezels promises a truly immersive visual experience. Enabling users to express their style with the available color options, Silvery Grey and Ice Blue.

To showcase the series’ powerful imaging technology, OPPO Kenya has launched a portrait photography campaign themed “100 faces of Kenya” which is set to celebrate and showcase the beauty of Kenya through a representation of its culture, its people, and beauty of the land. The campaign will be crowned with a gallery showcase of portrait photos taken by the new device during the official launch of the new OPPO Reno10 series.

Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager OPPO Kenya, said, “The Reno series has been a fan favorite since its introduction four years ago, we at OPPO have always pushed on innovation year on year which has continued to be seen over 10 generations of the Reno series. Over the years we have seen OPPO fans capture their most captivating and memorable moments. With the introduction of the Reno 10 series, the device range seeks to deliver the most powerful portrait experience to its users, making everyone enjoy a pro-level portrait shooting experience and this we’d be able to see with our partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board.”

OPPO is excited to bring the Reno10 series to Kenya, promising a groundbreaking experience in portrait photography, powerful performance, and exceptional user experience. The new line of the Reno 10 series is scheduled to be unveiled in Nairobi Tuesday, 5th September 2023. OPPO will soon announce further details of the Reno10 Series, such as specs and pricing, in the much-anticipated launch.