Shares

OPPO, has announced the launch of its biggest service centre in Nairobi, this reaffirms

the importance of Kenyan market to OPPO’s global strategy as it takes a customer centric

approach to deliver top quality service to its consumers.

The center will enable customers will get to access to product service, repairs, and user guide on OPPO’s broad range of audio, mobile, and computing products.

Consumers who visit the Service Center will get to experience top level one on one consultation with OPPO’s technicians on their repairs reducing phone repair wait time to under an hour with genuine OPPO spare parts and warranties.

It will also enable consumers to experience a one-on-one interaction with various phone models of OPPO’s product line that cater to wide variety of mobile phone users such as social media users, business users, mobile photography enthusiasts, among others. Additionally, buyers will be able to receive on-the-spot software updates as well as guidance on how to make the most of OPPO’s smart ecosystem by leveraging the company’s various products, accessories and services.

Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager OPPO Kenya, had this to say, “At a time when customer satisfaction is at the core of business growth and statistics indicating that 86%, good customer service turns one-time customers into long-term brand champions according to Khoros, OPPO is focused to giving the best experience it can offer to our customers. This is not just in our phones and smart devices but also in customer service.”

For the next week, customers who visit the new OPPO Service Centre located at Emperor Plaza, Koinange Street there shall receive amazing gifts from OPPO as the brand continues to appreciate its customers for their support.

OPPO Kenya is also launching the OPPO Pad Air in the Kenyan Market for the first time. Customers who visit the OPPO Service Centre will get to experience unmatched computing experience of the OPPO Pad Air. With the 6.94mm ultra-slim body and weighing 440g, the OPPO Pad Air tablet makes it graceful to carry around. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile platform, OPPO Pad Air has a 10.36-inch 2K display with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and comes equipped with the new ColorOS for Pad system.

The OPPO Service Centre will offer the following services and will be open from 9:00am to 6:00PM Monday to Saturday.