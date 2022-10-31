Shares

Kenya might not be known for producing the most talented players from Africa with bigger countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Cameroon producing players to play in the biggest league in the world; the English Premier League.

What is the Premier League?

Many will know that the Premier League is the top division in England and has produced some of the most exciting games known to the human race when it comes to football. Clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have all dominated the Premier League in recent years.

Although many Kenyan players struggle to make the heights of the Premier League in Europe, they look to Sweden as a springboard to help them play as high as they can do. However, some have made the English Premier League.

1. Victor Wanyama- Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton

Following a successful spell with Celtic in Scotland, Wanyama was certainly on the radar for Premier League clubs and the first team to take a punt on him was Southampton. In 2013, the Saints spent £12.5 million making him the first Kenyan international to play in the Premier League.

His defensive attributes made him a real fan favourite at St. Mary’s as he would never shirk a tackle. These great performances led to him joining Tottenham Hotspur where he again captured the hearts of the fans especially when he scored a rocket against Liverpool at Anfield.

An injury in his final year really set him back from helping Tottenham push on and he was sorely missed.

2. Divock Origi- Liverpool

Although born in Belgium and representing Belgium, Origi is actually the son of two Kenyan parents with his dad, Mike Origi, actually playing as a striker for Harambee Stars.

The Belgian international is fondly revered by the Kenyan nation as they see him as one of their own. Origi’s influence cannot be underestimated as Kenyans can be seen wearing Liverpool jerseys around the country thanks to his influence.

The greatest Kenyan never to play for Kenya.

3. Martin Olsson- Norwich, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea

The left-back is another like Origi where he has not represented Kenya but well known for his Kenyan ancestry. His father is Swedish and the country he chose to represent but his mother is Kenyan.

Olsson played for three different clubs in the Premier League and represented Sweden at the World Cup.

His twin brother Marcus also played one season in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers before dropping down to play in the Championship.

3. Curtis Osano- Reading

The Nakuru-born centre-back had a brief spell with Reading when they were in the Premier League but failed to make an appearance in the Premier League. However, he was able to play in two FA Cup games for the Royals.

Despite playing for a good side like Reading, Osano failed to make the grade and dropped into the Conference league. Many would have anticipated Osano to play for the Kenyan national side but it did not transpire.

Osano is currently an SEO Analyst and like you would benefit from visiting tradingforexsites.com.