Compared to some of the other African countries renowned for their footballing exports, Kenya has lagged behind somewhat in the last couple of decades. Nevertheless, that hasn’t prevented our local players from attracting attention, with many earning the opportunity to demonstrate their talents in overseas leagues and competitions.

Particularly interesting is that amongst the most successful Kenyan players, the first chance to demonstrate their talents overseas came in Sweden, where many have gone on to establish themselves in the professional game. Moving to the Scandinavian country also provided the platform upon which their careers could be built, before going on to flourish at the highest level.

Victor Wanyama

Recently featured at https://kenyanreport.com/ as the patriarch of what has become a sporting dynasty, the sons of Noah Wanyama have gone on to enjoy great success. The first to break into European football was McDonald Mariga Wanyama, at Swedish clubs Enköpings and Helsingborgs, with his younger brother Victor also signing for the latter in 2007. McDonald went on to enjoy a solid career in both Italy and Spain, while Victor joined Belgian side Beerschot.

Following two excellent campaigns in Belgium, Victor Wanyama continued to blossom as a powerful defender at Celtic, winning back-to-back Scottish Premier League titles and the Scottish Cup, plus the 2012-13 SPL Young Player of the Year award. In July 2013 he became the most expensive player sold by a Scottish club, and the first Kenyan to play in the English Premier League, joining Southampton for £12.5 million.

Already an established Kenya international by this time, Wanyama continued to impress and after three campaigns with the Saints, he moved to Tottenham Hotspur for £11 million in June 2016. Following a strong first season, much of Wanyama’s time at Spurs would be blighted by knee injuries. However, he was part of the side which reached the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final, earning a runner’s up medal when they ultimately lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

After making just 4 appearances during the 2019-20 season, Tottenham announced the transfer of Wanyama to Major League Soccer team CF Montréal, where he is one of their designated star players. Last year Wanyama helped CF Montréal qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League. He announced his retirement from international football in September 2021, having made 64 appearances and scored 6 goals for Kenya.

Michael Olunga

The globetrotting career of Michael Olunga began at Liberty Sports Academy, with loan spells at Kenyan Premier League sides including Tuska, Thika United, and Gor Mahia. His impressive scoring record prompted an early call to the Kenya national team in 2015, along with his first overseas move to Swedish side Djurgårdens in 2016, where the talented young striker scored 12 goals in 27 Allsvenskan appearances.

On the move again in 2017, Olunga switched to Chinese Super League side Guizhou, although after struggling to settle, he joined Spanish La Liga side Girona for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign. While there, Olunga bagged three goals on his debut against Las Palmas, becoming the first Girona player and the first Kenyan to score a hat-trick in La Liga. Despite attracting interest from several European clubs, Olunga opted for a move to Japan in August 2018.

Olunga was hugely successful with Kashiwa Reysol in Japan, as his ability to score goals hit new heights. He scored eight goals in one game, when Kashiwa beat Kyoto Sanga 13-1 in November 2019, ending the 2019-20 season with 29 goals in 33 appearances, helping his club earn promotion back to the J1 League. During the 2020 season Olunga was top J.League scorer with 29 goals in 35 games, won the J.League MVP award, and as https://panafricanfootball.com/ reported, he was also voted as 2020 Outstanding Sports Personality of the Year in Kenya.

On the move again in January 2021, Olunga joined Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League for around €6 million., where he scored 20 goals in 22 games, and finished as top scorer in the AFC Champions League. The 27-year-old striker has 21 goals in 38 international appearances for Kenya, which means there is plenty of time to catch the national team record of 35 goals, set by Harambee Stars legend William Ouma between 1964 and 1977.

Swedish ties remain strong in Kenya

When the last Kenya squad was announced in November 2021, ahead of the games against Uganda and Rwanda, three of the Harambee Stars team were at Swedish clubs. 26-year-old defender Eric Ouma is at AIK, 27-year-old midfielder Eric Johana Omondi is at Jönköping, while 22-year-old striker Anthony Wambani is at Vasalunds.

Other members of that Kenya squad have also enjoyed spells in Sweden during their careers, including 24-year-old defender Joseph Okumu, and 29-year-old centre-back David Ochieng. This goes to show that for many of the leading Kenyan prospects, moving to Sweden is often the springboard to stardom for our most talented players.