It is all systems go for the FKF Women’s Cup Final between Kibera Soccer Women’s FC and Vihiga Queens FC, taking place on Saturday, 28th June 2025, at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 2PM EAT.

The match was initially scheduled for Saturday 14th June, but had to be postponed by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to allow the national women’s team, Harambee Starlets, to participate in the 2025 CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship, which ended on Sunday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Kibera Soccer Women reached the final after a 2-0 win over reigning FKF Women’s Premier League champions Kenya Police Bullets in the semifinal. Vihiga Queens reached the final after a 2-1 victory over Bungoma Queens.

Speaking during training at their Woodley grounds, Kibera Soccer head coach David Vijago said, “Vihiga Queens is a very tough team. The last time we faced them, we won narrowly through a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. This is a big game, and we are not leaving anything to chance, we are determined to win. We are mentally and physically prepared for the game. Our players are highly motivated, and winning this match would mean a lot to the team.

Cynthia Onyango, betPawa Kenya Partner, expressed her excitement ahead of the ﬁnal: “We are proud to support the growth of women’s football in Kenya. This ﬁnal is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players, coaches, and stakeholders. betPawa remains committed to empowering sports and creating opportunities for women in football.”

This year’s cup will see new champions crowned after three time winners Ulinzi Starlets were knocked out in the quarterfinals, following a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Kibera Soccer Women.

This year, the tournament is powered by betPawa, and it has witnessed 32 teams participate. Through the Locker Room Bonus (LRB) initiative, betPawa has injected Ksh. 4.3 million in direct rewards to players and technical staff. It is aimed at supporting, empowering, and motivating players, while contributing to the growth of women’s football in the country.