Mr Eazi has announced the launch of Choplife.ci, his first wholly-owned brand in the gaming industry. His latest venture marks a significant milestone in his journey within the iGaming industry.

Choplife.ci brings gamers a wide variety of online sports betting and casino games, all delivered through an easy-to-use interface. The platform aims to offer an innovative space for sports enthusiasts while emphasizing responsible gaming practice in African creativity and sports development.

Eazi’s venture into the gaming industry began in 2017 as a Brand Ambassador for the betPawa brand. Eventually, he became an investor and shareholder of betPawa‘s parent company and became its licensed operating partner in five countries namely Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, Rwanda, and Benin, under the umbrella of choplifegaming.com.

Throughout his tenure as a local operating partner and through his successful Choplife gaming brand, he has shown his dedication to nurturing talent and promoting African accomplishments in sports. He has also sponsored sports teams such as Rayon Sports FC in Rwanda, and Sporting Lagos in Nigeria, and endorsed various pro athletes.

Commenting on his new venture, Mr Eazi stated, “I am excited to venture into our sixth market with the launch of Choplife.ci, this signifies our continued dedication to the gaming industry. This marks a new era in African Entertainment. Cote d’Ivoire with its vibrant sports culture and expanding digital ecosystem, serves as the perfect launchpad.”

In addition to his industrious career in music and entertainment, Mr Eazi is also a serial entrepreneur and the brains behind emPawa Africa and emPawa Distribution and label.

His ventures have collectively benefited countless African artists and are highlighted on various global platforms including CNN, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Forbes, for their innovative approach towards expanding African music’s global reach. Testament to his fruitful efforts in business, Eazi received the Young Entrepreneur Award at the 2024 African Prosperity Champions Awards.