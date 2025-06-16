Shares

betPawa has officially handed over the FKF Women’s Cup Trophy to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). The final is set to take place at Africa Stadium, Nakuru on June 29, 2025. The handover ceremony was held at betPawa’s Nairobi offices.

Through the Locker Room Bonus (LRB) initiative, betPawa has injected KSh 4.3 million into direct rewards for players and technical staff. The sponsorship is designed to empower players and technical staff through performance-based rewards which will provide immediate ﬁnancial incentives to winning teams.

“Our aim is to create meaningful opportunities in football by recognizing talent and rewarding performance. The Locker Room Bonus is not just about money; it’s about dignity, motivation, and showing players that their effort matters. We are proud to be part of a system that is shifting how women’s football is valued,” said Raquel Piug, Head of CSR & Sports Development, betPawa

Speaking during the event, Harold Ndege, CEO of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), expressed the Federation’s appreciation for betPawa’s partnership, adding that the trophy handover symbolizes a new era for women’s football in Kenya.

“We welcome this trophy with pride and purpose. This partnership with betPawa is not only elevating the game technically but inspiring a whole new generation of players. Together, we are setting the standard for what women’s football should look like in this country,” he said.