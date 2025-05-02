Shares

betPawa has partnered with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to unveil the Locker Room Bonus initiative for the FKF Women’s Cup. This sponsorship designed to empower players and technical staff through performance-based rewards which will provide immediate ﬁnancial incentives to winning teams.

Through this initiative, betPawa has committed a total Locker Room Bonus payout of Ksh. 4.3 million over the course of the FKF Women’s Cup season. This amount will be distributed among 23 players and 3 technical staff members per team, rewarding them for each match-day win with direct mobile payments.

Speaking during the launch, Hussein Mohammed, President, Football Kenya Federation said: “This collaboration with betPawa is a game-changer for the FKF Women’s Cup. The Locker Room Bonus initiative provides ﬁnancial relief to female players while raising the tournament’s proﬁle by rewarding exceptional performances.”

This ensures that every victory has a tangible reward, driving motivation, professionalism, and long-term investment in the women’s game.

“At betPawa, we believe in investing in talent and development across Africa. The Locker Room Bonus is more than sponsorship, it’s a commitment to rewarding women in sport and giving football the visibility it deserves. We’re proud to drive this transformative change alongside FKF.” Said Raquel Puig, Head of CSR & Sports Development, betPawa.