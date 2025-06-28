Shares

Kibera Soccer Women FC have been crowned the new FKF Women’s Cup Champions after beating Vihiga Queens. Kibera won 1-0 in a tightly contested match played today at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Substitute Stellah Odhiambo scored in the 90th minute after connecting with a cross from Yvonne Idagiza. Earlier in the game, Kibera had a chance to take the lead in the 14th minute through Faith Mboya, but her strike hit the crossbar.

Speaking after the match, Kibera head coach David Busego praised his team’s resilience saying “ I am really proud of my girls. It was a tough match. We missed several chances in the first half, but in the second half, we corrected our mistakes, improved our attack, and got the result. Thanks to the organizers and betPawa for supporting women’s football. Since the introduction of the LBR, the players have shown great motivation.”

On the other hand, Vihiga Queens’ head coach Boniface Nyamunyamu admitted that a lapse in concentration cost them the match. He said, “We lost a bit of concentration in the final minute, which led to a punishment. It was a great game though, as both teams played well. We will go back to the drawing board, review our mistakes and hope to come back stronger next season.

Kibera’s Faith Mboya was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), while Diana Cheron of Vihiga Queens claimed the Golden Boot. Vihiga’s goalkeeper Vivian Khayati won the Best Goalkeeper award.

Kibera Soccer Women FC received Ksh. 650,000, while Vihiga Queens received Ksh. 100,000, courtesy of betPawa.

Both Kibera Soccer and Vihiga had booked their spots in the final after beating Kenya Police Bullets and Bungoma Queens respectively in the semifinals.

Also speaking at the event, betPawa Kenya partner Cynthia Onyango commended the level of play, stating “Today, we witnessed world-class football from our ladies. Both teams were outstanding, showing just how much talent exists in women’s football in Kenya. We remain committed to supporting and growing the women’s game.”

This year, the tournament was powered by betPawa, and it has witnessed 32 teams participate. Through the Locker Room Bonus (LRB) initiative, betPawa has injected Ksh. 4.3 million in direct rewards to players and technical staff, a move aimed at supporting, empowering, and motivating players, while contributing to the growth of women’s football in the country.