Shares

In a significant boost for Kenyan football, gaming firm SportPesa has been officially announced as the new sponsor of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, with the partnership set to kick off in the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The announcement was made by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) via their social media, proclaiming, “We are proud to announce gaming firm SportPesa as the official sponsor of the FKF Premier League, starting from the 2025/26 season. The glory days are back!” The news, shared on July 31, 2025, quickly garnered attention, with the accompanying images showing officials from both FKF and SportPesa, including a symbolic cheque displaying a figure of Ksh. 1,120,000,000.

This partnership marks a highly anticipated return for SportPesa, which has previously been a prominent sponsor in Kenyan sports, particularly football. Their renewed commitment is expected to inject much-needed financial stability and resources into the league, promising to elevate the standards of play, improve player welfare, and enhance the overall fan experience.

The sentiment “The glory days are back!” echoes the optimism surrounding this new era for Kenyan football, suggesting a period of growth and success for the sport in the country. Fans and stakeholders alike will be looking forward to a vibrant and competitive league season fueled by this significant investment.