Bondo United FC and Magina Girls were crowned champions of the Tujiamini Cheza Dimba regional tournament, powered by SportPesa. Both teams are from Siaya County,

The finals were held on Sunday, October 26th, at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Bondo United emerged as the new regional champions after a hard-fought match against Migori-based Awendo FC, winning 1-0. The decisive goal came in the 32nd minute via an own goal by Clinton Ochieng, a result of sustained pressure from the dominant Bondo United attack.

Magina Girls secured a 1-0 victory over Nyamira’s Masosa Starlets. Scolastica scored the winning goal in the 16th minute, slicing through the Masosa defense to clinch the championship for Coach Hamisi Daudi’s side.

Nora Peter, a player for Magina Girls, acknowledged the toughness of the match: “The game was tough because our opponents were really good… We kept pressing, and the pressure paid off with the goal that gave us victory. This win means a lot to our team, and we are grateful to SportPesa for organizing this tournament.”

As regional champions, both teams received substantial rewards and long-term support:

Bondo United FC was awarded Ksh. 250,000 annually for the next three years and new home and away kits.

Magina Girls received a one-off prize of Ksh. 50,000 to be used for purchasing training equipment.

Both teams will also benefit from a three-year mentorship program under the SportPesa Tujiamini platform, which is designed to nurture and empower grassroots talent.

Eric Tutem, Head coach for Bondo United, praised the initiative: “These kinds of tournaments are very important for grassroots football here in mashinani… The prize money we have won will go a long way in supporting our team as we prepare to enter the Division One league.”

The event was held alongside the official unveiling of the Nyanza region’s Tujiamini Community Award Winners, which recognizes individuals and groups using their talents to create positive community change.

Japhet Akhulia, Head of Partnership and Sponsorship at SportPesa, emphasized the platform’s mission: “Tujiamini is more than a platform. It is a movement that nurtures belief and rewards potential… Each leg has shown us that when people believe in themselves, greatness follows.”

Award winners under the Tujiamini Program included:

Category Winner Initiative Award Gold Jacob Omulo (Nyorwa CBO, Homa Bay) Empowering persons with disabilities and widowed women through agribusiness and livelihood support. Ksh. 1,000,000 Silver Joash Ochieng (Girwa Radio 99.5 FM) Leading a regional sports campaign to give local athletes and fans a voice through storytelling and dialogue. Ksh. 100,000 Silver Joseph Okal (National Triathlete) Promoting sports excellence and athlete advocacy as a commissioner with the National Olympic Committee. Ksh. 100,000 Silver John Apollo (Nyanza Badminton Open Tournament) Founding and sponsoring the annual Nyanza Badminton Open, nurturing over 200 players. Ksh. 100,000 Bronze 50 Community Changemakers Recognized with on-ground “Kwa Ground” Bronze Awards. Ksh. 10,000 each

The Tujiamini Cheza Dimba tournament will next head to Bomet on November 15, 2025.