Narok County’s local football powerhouses, Maa FC and Maasai Starlets FC, have been crowned regional champions of the Tujiamini Cheza Dimba South Rift tournament. The teams delivered stellar performances on Saturday at the William Ole Ntimama Stadium, securing their titles and advancing to the national stage. The event marked the conclusion of the regional phase.

Maa FC secured a crucial 1-0 victory over a strong Zoo FC side from Kericho. The host team wasted no time, taking the lead in the 7th minute when Ken Pungwa confidently converted a penalty. Maa FC’s defense then held firm against numerous attacks, ensuring the narrow advantage stood until the final whistle.

Maa FC Head Coach, Joseph, praised his squad and the organizing body after the win. “I want to thank my boys for the win. They played an excellent game despite facing a very tough opponent. Tournaments like this mean a lot to teams at the grassroots level,” he stated.

He further highlighted the expected impact of the prizes: “With the cash prize, we believe it will help support our team competitively in next season’s division games, and the three-year training program will greatly empower our players.”

The women’s championship witnessed a dominant display by Maasai Starlets FC, who defeated Gilgil’s NYS Starlets FC 2-0.

The Starlets took control in the first half, with Susan Ngalwa opening the scoring in the 17th minute with a superb strike after piercing the NYS Starlets’ backline. Patricia Sukuri sealed the victory and the title in the 30th minute, doubling the tally and sending the home fans into celebration.

“The game was tough but we came out on top as the South Rift champions,” said Maasai Starlets Captain, Dina Telal. “We came here with one mission, to win and ensure the title stays here, and we achieved exactly that… Please continue with this tournament; it empowers many players, especially women footballers at the grassroots.”

The two-day tournament featured eight teams, six men’s and two women’s, battling for the top honours. Maa FC reached the final after a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout win against Father Ntaiya FC, while Zoo FC booked their spot by overcoming Namanga Rivers FC in the second semifinal.

As regional champions, the two Narok clubs received support packages designed to foster long-term growth:

Maa FC was awarded Ksh. 750,000 spread over the next three years, plus full home and away kits.

Maasai Starlets FC received a one-off prize of Ksh. 50,000 to be used for purchasing essential training equipment.

Both teams will benefit from a comprehensive three-year mentorship program under the Tujiamini platform, an initiative aimed at nurturing and empowering grassroots football talent across Kenya.

The South Rift regional tournament marked the final stop on the regional calendar. Attention now turns to the impending national finals, where all regional champions will compete for the ultimate title.

Japheth Akhulia, Partnerships and Sponsorship Manager at SportPesa, expressed satisfaction with the program’s reach. “South Rift marks our final regional tournament of the year, and now all focus shifts to the national finals happening soon. We are impressed by the talent we have witnessed and the lives we have impacted through the Tujiamini program. This initiative is more than just a platform, it is a movement that nurtures belief and rewards potential.”

Alongside the football action, the event celebrated community impact by officially unveiling the South Rift’s Tujiamini Community Award Winners, recognizing local individuals and groups who use their talents to bring about positive change.