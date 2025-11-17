Shares

SportPesa’s community initiative, Tujiamini, has awarded Kipkoech Ruto, a Clinical Officer at Chemalal Dispensary in Konoin Constituency, the Gold Community winner award. He has received Ksh. 1 million to establish a much-needed maternity wing.

The Ksh. 1 million will directly fund the establishment of a dedicated maternity wing at Chemalal Dispensary, a project that will address a critical healthcare gap in Chemalal village.

Kipkoech Ruto, 33 and a father of three, applied for the award after spotting the call for entries on social media. His proposal was driven by the long-standing and serious risks faced by expectant mothers in his area due to the extreme lack of nearby healthcare facilities.

“For years, expectant mothers in this area have faced significant challenges accessing health facilities. Many are forced to walk five to ten kilometers to reach the nearest clinic, creating life-threatening risks during labour, especially at night or in emergencies,” explains Ruto.

For years, Ruto has often had to respond to urgent calls to assist with home deliveries in unsafe conditions. With the Tujiamini award, he plans to provide a safe haven for mothers.

“I believe that with this support and the development of a maternity wing in our community, mothers will finally have a safe place to deliver. This will enable us to provide proper care, prevent avoidable emergencies that too often lead to loss of life, and ultimately reduce the mortality rate,” he adds.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deborah Maina, Public Relations and Advertising Executive, SportPesa, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to impactful local change.

“We are happy to support Kipkoech through the Tujiamini platform. SportPesa is committed to empowering individuals who are creating real change in their communities. His dedication to safer maternity care shows the impact that local solutions can achieve, and we believe this project will transform healthcare for families in Chemalal.”

SportPesa has invested KES 30 million in this year’s Tujiamini initiative, reaching over 430 beneficiaries through its gold, silver, and bronze award categories nationwide. National applications for the Tujiamini Awards are now open and you can apply here: tujiamini.co.ke/apply.