Shares

SportPesa has officially announced that the Tujiamini, Cheza Dimba Nairobi Edition will launch this Saturday, 4 October, at Dandora Stadium. The tournament will start at 8am.

Entry to the event is free, and fans are encouraged to attend, cheer, and be part of SportPesa’s wider Tujiamini platform, which celebrates resilience and youth talent.

The Nairobi leg will feature grassroots teams from across the capital, including Dandora, Kayole, Mathare, Kibera, and Dagoretti, competing for prizes.

Competition Teams Top Prize Additional Awards Men’s Dandora All Stars, Victor’s Faith Church FC, Mathare Flames, Mseto FC, Blazing Eagles, and Ten Daily FC Ksh. 250,000 Full football kits and three years of mentorship. Women’s Achievers FC vs. UEFA Despanol Queens Ksh. 50,000 One-off prize.

The Cheza Dimba tournament is a flagship initiative of the Tujiamini platform. Prior to Nairobi, the tournament successfully toured the Central, Western, North Rift, North Eastern, Eastern, and Coast regions.

The next stop for the Tujiamini Cheza Dimba tournament will be the Nyanza region next month.

The Nairobi edition will go beyond the pitch, incorporating the Bronze Kwa Ground giveaways. These random awards recognize talented individuals and small businesses, celebrating changemakers in sport, arts, media, and enterprise.

The day’s activities will also blend entertainment with purpose. The schedule includes live performances by Susumila and local artists, alongside community engagement for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, offering free health education, screening, and resources for local families.

Deborah Maina, Public Relations and Advertising Executive at SportPesa, commented on the initiative:

“Cheza Dimba is more than a tournament; it’s proof that when communities believe in themselves, transformation follows. We are proud to provide a platform where young people can showcase their talent, while also addressing important issues like health awareness. Sport and community go hand in hand, and through Tujiamini, we are helping build a stronger, more confident Kenya.”