The SportPesa Tujiamini Cheza Dimba tournament is set to electrify the Nyanza region this Sunday, October 26th, 2025. The iconic Raila Odinga Stadium in Kisumu will host a day of grassroots football, entertainment, and community celebration.

The Nyanza regional leg will feature six men’s teams and two women’s teams, all competing for top honours and a chance to represent the region at the national finals.

SportPesa Tujiamini Cheza Dimba and prizes

The men’s category promises high-stakes action with the teams divided into two pools:

Pool A: Awendo FC, Bondo United FC, and Shabana Youth FC.

Pool B: Mawego FC, Bobaracho FC, and Sindo Select FC.

The women’s category will feature a thrilling showdown between Masosa Starlets and Magina Starlets, a match expected to draw massive support from the local community.

The prizes on the line are substantial:

Men’s Winners: Ksh. 750,000 in cash, full kits, and a valuable three-year mentorship program.

Women’s Winners: A Ksh. 50,000 one-off prize.

Fans will be treated to electrifying live performances by celebrated Nyanza artists Musa Jakadalla and Odongo Swagg.

Speaking ahead of the event, Deborah Maina, SportPesa’s Public Relations and Advertising Executive, highlighted the tournament’s purpose. “The Nyanza leg represents the heart of what Tujiamini Cheza Dimba stands for: using sport to inspire, unite, and empower communities. We are not only developing talent but also investing in the dreams and livelihoods of Kenya’s youth.”

For the participating teams, the stakes are deeply personal. Mogire Kepher, Coach of Shabana Youth FC, expressed his team’s ambition. “We have been struggling financially as a young team, so this tournament means everything. We are looking to win because victory would ease our financial challenges and allow us to focus more on training and building our players. We dream of one day playing against our mother team, Shabana FC.”

The Nyanza tournament follows a highly successful Nairobi edition held two weeks ago. Mseto FC from Dagoretti and Achievers FC from Ongata Rongai were crowned champions. Mseto FC secured the men’s title with a 1–0 win over Victor’s Faith Church, while Achievers FC won the women’s crown on penalties after a dramatic 2–2 draw against UEFA Despanol Queens.

With stops already made in Central, Western, North Rift, North Eastern, Eastern, Coast, and Nairobi, the Cheza Dimba series continues to expand its footprint.