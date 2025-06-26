Shares

Faith Kipyegon attempted to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes at Stade Charléty in Paris. The Kenyan athletic icon already has the world record in the mile at 4:07.64.

Faith Kipyegon eventually ran 4:06:91 breaking own record but falling short of the under 4 minutes that she was attempting. It is still a very fast time and a very great attempt. May she break her own record and even go under 4 minutes sometime soon.

Safaricom screened the race live at Baniyas Square in Eldoret City, National Archives in Nairobi CBD and BBS Mall Eastleigh where fans go to watch the race. Safaricom also supported Faith Kipyegon‘s world beating run attempt with a special data bundle. The 4GB YouTube data bundle was available for just Ksh. 4.