Faith Kipyegon attempted to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes at Stade Charléty in Paris. The Kenyan athletic icon already has the world record in the mile at 4:07.64.
Faith Kipyegon eventually ran 4:06:91 breaking own record but falling short of the under 4 minutes that she was attempting. It is still a very fast time and a very great attempt. May she break her own record and even go under 4 minutes sometime soon.
Faith Kipyegon knows a things or two about winning and breaking records. She holds the world records in the women’s 1500m (3:49.11) and the mile (4:07.64). She also briefly held the world record in the 5000m (14:05.20) before it was broken by Gudaf Tsegay.
Kipyegon and Nike had gone to great lengths to prepare for this race including choosing the date and the location. She ran on the same track where she broke the previous 1,500 meter and 5,000 meter world records. She wore custom Victory Elite FK spikes, an aerodynamic Fly Suit and a 3D-printed sports bra, according to Nike.