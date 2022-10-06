Shares

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has dropped three places in the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards, dropping from 79 in 2021 to 81 in 2022.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards ranks the world’s best carriers in the world. Skytrax, a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site, conducted more than 14 million customer surveys in more than 100 countries between September 2021 to August 2022 to find out the world’s current favorite airline.

The top 10 include; Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, ANA All Nippon Airways, Qantas Airways, Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Korean Air and Swiss International Air Lines.

Other African airlines on the top 100 list include Ethiopian Airlines, which rose 11 places to position 26, and South African Airways and Air Maroc at position 66 and 79 respectively.

Kenya Airways reported a Ksh. 9.8 billion half year loss and has been struggling to get back to profitability especially on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising fuel prices.

Kenya Airways (KQ) recently announced that it will resume daily flights to New York starting in December 2022 to take advantage of the festive season.