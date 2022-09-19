Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it will resume daily flights to New York starting in December 2022 to take advantage of the festive season.

The national carrier had reduced the flight frequency on the Nairobi to New York route to three per week in February this year. The airline had attributed the decision to a drop in number of passengers on the route.

They have now resumed the daily flights, on the back of increased demand. With the expected visitors, on both sides, and especially to Kenya from summer bunnies, Kenya Airways is expected to register improved sales on the route from visitors to Kenya and in the region.

Kenya Airways introduced the non-stop flight from Nairobi to New York in 2018 with the inaugural flight being on October 28th of that year. The flight connects East Africa to North Atlantic, via New York, with a 15 hours duration eastbound and 14 hours westbound.

Kenya Airways (KQ) in May signed a partnership agreement with US budget airline JetBlue Airways which will connect passengers to various cities in the country. Under the agreement, Kenya Airways customers flying to New York will be able to connect with JetBlue flights to several cities in the US and North America region, including Minneapolis, Boston, Vancouver, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Palm Beach, Cancun, and San Juan, among others. In addition JetBlue passengers will be able to book tickets to Kenya Airways home city of Nairobi or to various destinations that the airline flies to.