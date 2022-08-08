Shares

LG Electronics (LG) has launched its latest Side-by-Side and Top Freezers refrigerators with new design innovations and upgraded features for 2022.

Delivering sophisticated style and improved user convenience, the sleek, one of the new models boasts an enhanced InstaView Door-in-Door and LG’s proven technologies for maximizing food freshness.

Elevating convenience in the kitchen since its introduction in 2015, LG Door-in-Door has been further refined for the new Side-by-Side lineup. The latest models sport a flat stainless-steel design that provides a greater sense of visual balance and unity. The seamless design harmonizes effortlessly with other appliances in the kitchen, helping to create a calm, inviting and elegant environment.

This year’s InstaView fridges have a sleeker look with the tinted glass panel extending across the whole upper half of the right-hand door. The InstaView window itself has also been enlarged so that users can see more of what’s stored inside. LG InstaView illuminates the fridge’s interior with just two quick knocks on the door’s transparent glass, while the Door-in-Door reduces cold air loss by providing a convenient space for keeping frequently used items handy.

Continuing the clean, contemporary styling of the 2022 Side-by-Side lineup is the UltraSleek Flat Door™ design, which incorporates cleverly hidden but easily accessible handles, and the new water dispenser, which is integrated into the design itself and features an intuitive touch control panel.

To meet growing consumer demand for hygiene- and health-centric features and improved user convenience, the new Side-by-Side refrigerators employ LG’s UVnano™ technology, which harnesses the power of ultraviolet light to protect the water dispenser tap from potentially harmful germs – without the user having to lift so much as a finger.

UVnano operates automatically once every hour to remove up to 99.99 per cent of bacteria from the refrigerator’s dispenser tap. For additional peace of mind, the UVnano feature can be activated at any time with the quick press of a button, so users can enjoy freshly filtered water from a hygienically clean dispenser tap whenever they need it.

The core function of any refrigerator is to keep food fresher for longer. And with LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™, LG new lineup excels in doing just that; keeping fresh food items crisp and juicy for up to seven days. LINEARCooling minimizes temperature fluctuations, the main cause of food spoilage, and DoorCooling+ cools the refrigerator’s door compartment and inside faster ensuring even distribution of cold air.

Delivering even more value, the LG ThinQ™ app lets users control, monitor, and diagnose their refrigerators, check how much energy it is consuming, and receive alerts if the door has been left open. LG’s ThinQ also includes Smart Learner – a feature that can learn from refrigerator usage patterns to optimize cooling performance, and energy efficiency.

Sa Nyoung Kim, Managing Director LG East Africa said, “The new lineup meets the growing demand for refrigerators that offer good design, better convenience, and hygiene and health features that help protect consumers and their loved ones,” adding that, “By being energy-efficient and effective at extending food freshness, LG’s fridges are ready to take life in the kitchen to a whole new level.”

In addition to these features, the new LG refrigerator lineup boasts an increased storage space as compared to previous lineup for both the refrigerator and freezer compartment.