Shares

Oppo, the phone manufacturer launched their Oppo Find X5 flagship phone some time in June. The newest addition boasts of an advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X that supports 4K Ultra Night Video capabilities among other interesting features.

We had a chance to test drive the new phone and here are our thoughts;

Oppo Find X5 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE/CDMA2000/5G

Body dimensions: 6.31 x 2.86 x 0.34 inches

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.55 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

CPU: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

GPU: Adreno 660

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB RAM + 5GB virtual RAM

Main camera: 50MP wide + 13MP telephoto + 50MP ultra wide

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP

USB: Type-C 3.1

Battery type: Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 80W SuperVOOC wired charging

30W AirVOOC wireless charging

Colours: Black, White

Design

The Oppo Find X5 comes with a matte finish at the back which is smooth and textured giving the phone a premium look. It also ensures that there are no fingerprint smudges, at the same time making it easy to hold. The phone has a sleek and polished design, that is enhanced by the silver aluminum frame around the edges.

It has a 6.55 inches screen and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution which brings out colors vividly. An aspect ratio of 20:9 ensures that you have a sharp screen that displays text and other details clearly. While the 120Hz refresh rate means that you are guaranteed to have a very smooth experience while using the phone. The curved screen give the phone an interesting look.

The selfie camera is located at the top left corner with the fingerprint scanner located at the lower end of the phone.

The power button is to be found on the right side of the phone while the volume rocker is on the right side.

The sim slot which holds two micro sims is located at the bottom of the phone together with the mono speaker and a USB-C charging port.

Cameras

The phones comes with a triple camera setup at the back which consists of 50 MP wide + 13 MP telephoto + 50 MP ultrawide module, at the front we have a 32 MP selfie camera. On this device, OPPO has partnered with Hasselblad to incorporate their natural color calibration so you can be sure that the photos are epic.

The photos that I took with the phone were sharp and very detailed. A dedicated night mode which is automatic ensures that photos are always crisp event in low light conditions. I however, found it odd that the optical zoom maxed out at 2x, could be they were avoiding distortion of images which comes with excessive zooming.

Here are some of the pictures that I took with the phone;

Performance

The Oppo Find X5 comes with Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon processor, Adreno 660 GPU plus 256 internal storage and 8 GB of RAM.

The phone runs Android 12, with Oppo’s ColorOS 12.1 on top. It also comes with some preinstalled apps like PUGB Mobile, LinkedIn and Facebook. However, what I liked is that there were not too many and some of them I actually use with the option of deleting the ones that don’t make sense.

With the phone’s 8 GB RAM which is expandable by 5GB should the need arise, I did not experience any lag while using the phone be it while streaming, switching between apps or even gaming.

The internal storage which stands at 256 GB is quite adequate and should serve you for a good period of time before running out.

Battery

The phones comes with a 4,800mAh capacity battery, which held up rather well under both heavy and moderate usage. Under heavy usage, which included online meetings, gaming and streaming the battery lasted a day but I was able to extend battery life through the super power saving mode feature.

The lack of an adaptive refresh rate for the screen means that the battery is drained faster, otherwise one would have been able to eke out even more time between charges.

The 80W adapter can fully charge the phone in just over 40 minutes, with a 50% charge taking just about 14 minutes. While using the 30W wireless charger, one can be able fully charge the phone in about 80 minutes which is quite okay.

Conclusion

You should definitely buy this phone if you are looking for a good camera, fast charging is a priority and good battery life.

The Oppo Find X5 is retailing at Ksh. 99,999 and is available at all Oppo retail stores countrywide.