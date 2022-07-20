Shares

As part of the Black Shines Brightest campaign that celebrates African creativity and ingenuity, Guinness is releasing a series of “Black Shines Brightest Stories”. The series uncovers how Kenyan creatives in music, fashion, food, and arts explore their passion for what they do, their appreciation of their cultures, and their aspirations as young creatives.

Some of Kenya’s most talented creatives who will appear in the series, include fashion designer Boguk, visual artist Catherine Jepkemboi popularly known as Minicheps, Samantha and Natalie, the founders of Mama Rocks Gourmet Burgers, and renowned producer, DJ Suraj.

Viewers can look forward to unfiltered personalized accounts from these creatives who are inspiring the younger generation through their work.

The show will premiere on Maisha Magic East at 6:30 pm on 23 rd July and at the same time again on the 24 th , 30 th, and 31 st of July. It is the first of other collaborations to come as part of the Black Shines Brightest campaign by Guinness.

“Black Shines Brightest Stories is an immersive journey into the diverse creative talent that Kenya has to offer. It reveals the challenges that these creatives have faced along the way and the resounding success they are now reaping as a result,” said Nick Mutuma, Black Shines Brightest Stories Director.

The brand is working with culture makers from across the country and the continent who embody the spirit of Black Shines Brightest in different ways. These collaborations will

continue to celebrate Africans in their creative elements.