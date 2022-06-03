Shares

The ninth leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour will be going down this Saturday at the Kericho Golf Club. This will be the second time that the Rift region will be hosting the competition following a successful tournament at the Eldoret Golf Club back in April.

The tournament has drawn a field of 120 senior golfers and over 50 juniors from Kericho and its environs including South and North Rift as well as Nyanza counties. Lydia Jebichii from Nandi Bears who was the overall winner during the sixth leg in Nyanza is expected to take to the course against some of the home favourites.

The corporate tournament is scheduled for Saturday while the juniors will take to the course on Sunday alongside the golf clinic at the same facility.

“The first eight editions of our inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour have attracted significant attendance and we are happy with the status of the tour so far. The junior competitions have shown us the incredible upcoming talent and we are confident that out of the tournaments future champions will emerge”, said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The Safaricom Golf Tour has so far traversed eight locations across the country namely: Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Machakos, Eldoret, Karen and Nyali, drawing over 4,700 golfers who have taken part in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

Safaricom also continues to nurture and grow young talent through its partnership with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF). The juniors can register with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000 and have access to any golf club in the country.