The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy has opened applications for its film and TV training programme which kicks off in October this year. Applications will be open from May 9 and close on June 3 2022.

The 12-month fully funded programme is open to candidates from Southern, Western and East African countries. It is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification. The emerging filmmakers will get the chance to hone their television and film production skills. The MTF Academy curriculum combines film studies such as directing, sound design, the business of film, plus workplace experience on M-Net’s top productions.

The MTF Academy programme will be under the three new academy directors. They are;

Atinuke Babatunde (West Africa hub)

Victoria Goro (East Africa hub)

Christopher Puta (Southern Africa hub)

In addition to the hands-on training that all students will receive as part of the programme, they will also get enhanced training experience from the Academy partnerships, which include the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the Henley Business School, Dolby and Canon, among others. Previous cohorts have also worked with the United Nations’ Verified campaign, and have pitched projects to Partners Against Piracy (PAP) and Creative Development on a climate change campaign.

“The continued support from stakeholders, partners and students has been overwhelming, and we couldn’t be more excited to have reached our fifth year as one of the MultiChoice Group’s leading initiatives directly investing in young African filmmakers,” says MTF Director Nwabisa Matyumza.

To apply for the MTF Academy, visit MultiChoiceTalentFactory.com. Applications will be open from Monday, 9th May and close on Friday, 3rd June 2022.

Multichoice kicked off the inaugural MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) programme masterclasses in Kenya in January 2019. The masterclasses were offered in partnership with various industry players. Two short films, Ensulo and Promises, produced by Multichoice Talent Academy (MTF) East Africa Academy Class of 2018 premiered on Maisha Magic East in 2019.