Ghanaian breakout star, Amaarae, has joined the Spotify EQUAL music programme as the Artist of the Month for January 2022. Amaarae, who is a strong advocate of gender equality, has a number of hits in her latest album titled “The Angel You Don’t Know, garnering over 116 million streams for her “Sad Girlz Luv Money” remix.

Spotify EQUAL is an initiative aimed to amplify the voices of women in the music industry. The program covers seven categories including the EQUAL Artists of the Month and the EQUAL local playlists, where Amaarae represents the January 2022 selection.

Commenting on her January cover, an elated Amaarae said, “I’m incredibly proud to be EQUAL’s Artist of the Month in recognition of all the barriers my creative work looks to break. It’s a win for Ghanaian and African female creators,” says Amaarae.

With the viral hit of the Sad Girlz Luv Money remix featuring Kali Uchis and Moliy which debuted at number 80 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in November 2021, Amaarae is now the second Ghanaian to break into the Billboard charts. This comes 50 years after Ghanaian-English Afro rock band Osibisa first achieved the milestone.

Currently, the entertainer known to her social media fans as “Fountain Baby” follows in the footsteps of fellow Ghanaian female star Gyakie. With her selection in April last year, Gyakie became the first African female artist to partner with Spotify for EQUAL. Other African artistes to have been featured on EQUAL include Kenya’s SSARU and Muthoni Drummer Queen, Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, and South Africa’s DBN Gogo.