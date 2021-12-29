Shares

This festive season, Safaricom is offering the best deals for smartphones and accessories on its online shopping platform Masoko. The offers include price discounts and free airtime upon purchase of various midrange smartphones including the Nokia 5.4, OPPO A54, Infinix Note 8i and Safaricom’s Neon Ray 2. Here is the breakdown.

Earlier this month, Safaricom partnered with Google and Transsion, the parent company of TECNO, Infinix and itel, to enable Kenyans access more 4G devices under the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo financing plan. Through the partnership, Safaricom customers can now access the internet via a variety of smartphones they can pay for as they use. This gives customers the freedom to use smartphones at an affordable down payment price.

1. realme C15

Safaricom has slashed the realme C15 price by 8% to retail at Ksh. 15,899 down from Ksh. 17,299. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.

Dimensions: 6.48 x 2.99 x 0.39 inches

Weight: 209 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

OS: Android 10 + realme UI 1.0

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 64GB

RAM: 4GB

Main camera: Quad camera setup

13 MP

8 MP

2 MP

2 MP

Selfie camera: 8 Megapixel

Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Others: Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Colours: Marine Blue and Seagull Silver

2. TECNO Spark 7

The smartphone is now on 12% discount, selling at Ksh. 12,999, complemented by an offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.49 x 3.00 x 0.37 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11, HIOS 7.5

Chipset: MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal memory: 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB

Main camera: Dual rear camera set up 16 MP

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP

USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable – International

Colours: Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black

3. Infinix Hot 10 Play

The Infinix Hot 10 play has a 13% discount to retail at Ksh. 13,899. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000 and a free Infinix tripod stand.

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.76 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.82 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels

OS: Android 10 (Go edition), XOS 7

Chipset: MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 2 GB, 4 GB

Main camera: Dual 13 MP (wide)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP (wide)

USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 10W

Colours: Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, Purple

4. OPPO A54

The OPPO A54 is currently retailing at Ksh. 20,499 down from Ksh. 21,999. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Screen size: 6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 64 GB

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Main camera: Triple camera set-up 13 MP, 25mm (wide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 16 MP, (wide)

USB: Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Crystal Black, Starry Blue

5. OPPO A54 Pro

This smartphone is on 8% discount to retail at Ksh. 22, 999 down from Ksh. 24,999. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Screen size: 6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Main camera: Triple camera set-up 13 MP, 25mm (wide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 16 MP, (wide)

USB: Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Crystal Black, Starry Blue

6. Neon Ray 2

The Safaricom Neon Ray 2 is selling at Ksh. 3,999, an 11% discount from Ksh. 4,999. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 500.

OS: Android 10 Go Edition

Internal storage: 16 GB

RAM: 1 GB

Main camera: 5 MP

Selfie camera: 2 MP selfie

Connectivity: 2G, 3G, 4G

7. Infinix Note 8i

This smartphone is on a 15% price discount selling at Ksh. 15,999. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.78 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels (~264 ppi density)

OS: Android 10, XOS 7.1

Chipset: Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB

Main camera: Quad rear camera set up 48 MP, (wide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

2 MP

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Gray, Blue, Green

8. Nokia 5.4

The Nokia price by 8% to retail at Ksh. 23,999 down from Ksh. 26,199. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM

Screen size: 6.39 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels

OS: Android 10

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Internal storage: 64GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Quad set-up 48 MP (wide)

5 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single set-up 16 MP (wide)

Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Polar Night, Dusk

9. Nokia C01 Plus

This smartphone is on a 25% price discount selling at Ksh. 7,499. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 5.83 x 2.83 x 0.37 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 5.45 inches, 76.7 cm2 (~72.1% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 720 x 1440 pixels

OS: Android 11 (Go edition)

Chipset: Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: IMG8322

Internal storage: 16 GB

RAM: 1 GB, 2GB

Main camera: Single rear camera set up 5 MP

Selfie camera: Single 5 MP

USB: microUSB 2.0

Battery type: Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable

Colours: Blue, Purple

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

This 10 inch tablet is on a 13% price discount selling at Ksh. 29,999, down from a previous price of Ksh. 34,499.

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 9.75 x 6.20 x 0.28 inches

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 10.4 inches

Resolution: 1200 x 2000 pixels

OS: Android 10, upgradable to Android 11, One UI 3.1

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 4 GB, 3 GB

Main camera: Single camera set up 8 MP

Selfie camera: Single 5 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 7040 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 15W

Colours: Dark Gray, Silver, Gold

11. Itel A24

The Itel A24 is now selling at Ksh. 5,799 down from Ksh. 6,299. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Screen size: 5 inches

Internal storage: 16 GB

RAM: 1 GB

SIM: Single SIM