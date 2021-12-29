This festive season, Safaricom is offering the best deals for smartphones and accessories on its online shopping platform Masoko. The offers include price discounts and free airtime upon purchase of various midrange smartphones including the Nokia 5.4, OPPO A54, Infinix Note 8i and Safaricom’s Neon Ray 2. Here is the breakdown.
Earlier this month, Safaricom partnered with Google and Transsion, the parent company of TECNO, Infinix and itel, to enable Kenyans access more 4G devices under the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo financing plan. Through the partnership, Safaricom customers can now access the internet via a variety of smartphones they can pay for as they use. This gives customers the freedom to use smartphones at an affordable down payment price.
1. realme C15
Safaricom has slashed the realme C15 price by 8% to retail at Ksh. 15,899 down from Ksh. 17,299. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.
Dimensions: 6.48 x 2.99 x 0.39 inches
Weight: 209 grams
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
OS: Android 10 + realme UI 1.0
Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal storage: 64GB
RAM: 4GB
Main camera: Quad camera setup
13 MP
8 MP
2 MP
2 MP
Selfie camera: 8 Megapixel
Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
Others: Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Colours: Marine Blue and Seagull Silver
2. TECNO Spark 7
The smartphone is now on 12% discount, selling at Ksh. 12,999, complemented by an offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 6.49 x 3.00 x 0.37 inches
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 6.5 inches
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
OS: Android 11, HIOS 7.5
Chipset: MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal memory: 32 GB, 64 GB
RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB
Main camera: Dual rear camera set up 16 MP
Selfie camera: Single 8 MP
USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable – International
Colours: Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black
3. Infinix Hot 10 Play
The Infinix Hot 10 play has a 13% discount to retail at Ksh. 13,899. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000 and a free Infinix tripod stand.
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 6.76 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 6.82 inches
Resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels
OS: Android 10 (Go edition), XOS 7
Chipset: MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB
RAM: 2 GB, 4 GB
Main camera: Dual 13 MP (wide)
Selfie camera: Single 8 MP (wide)
USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 10W
Colours: Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, Purple
4. OPPO A54
The OPPO A54 is currently retailing at Ksh. 20,499 down from Ksh. 21,999. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Screen size: 6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
OS: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
Chipset: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal storage: 64 GB
RAM: 4 GB RAM
Main camera: Triple camera set-up 13 MP, 25mm (wide)
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
Selfie camera: Single 16 MP, (wide)
USB: Type-C 2.0
Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast charging 18W
Colours: Crystal Black, Starry Blue
5. OPPO A54 Pro
This smartphone is on 8% discount to retail at Ksh. 22, 999 down from Ksh. 24,999. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Screen size: 6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
OS: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
Chipset: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal storage: 128 GB
RAM: 4 GB RAM
Main camera: Triple camera set-up 13 MP, 25mm (wide)
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
Selfie camera: Single 16 MP, (wide)
USB: Type-C 2.0
Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast charging 18W
Colours: Crystal Black, Starry Blue
6. Neon Ray 2
The Safaricom Neon Ray 2 is selling at Ksh. 3,999, an 11% discount from Ksh. 4,999. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 500.
OS: Android 10 Go Edition
Internal storage: 16 GB
RAM: 1 GB
Main camera: 5 MP
Selfie camera: 2 MP selfie
Connectivity: 2G, 3G, 4G
7. Infinix Note 8i
This smartphone is on a 15% price discount selling at Ksh. 15,999. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 6.78 inches
Resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels (~264 ppi density)
OS: Android 10, XOS 7.1
Chipset: Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB
RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB
Main camera: Quad rear camera set up 48 MP, (wide)
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
2 MP
Selfie camera: Single 8 MP
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast charging 18W
Colours: Gray, Blue, Green
8. Nokia 5.4
The Nokia price by 8% to retail at Ksh. 23,999 down from Ksh. 26,199. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM
Screen size: 6.39 inches
Resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels
OS: Android 10
Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPU: Adreno 610
Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal storage: 64GB
RAM: 4 GB
Main camera: Quad set-up 48 MP (wide)
5 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (macro)
2 MP (depth)
Selfie camera: Single set-up 16 MP (wide)
Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Colours: Polar Night, Dusk
9. Nokia C01 Plus
This smartphone is on a 25% price discount selling at Ksh. 7,499. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 5.83 x 2.83 x 0.37 inches
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 5.45 inches, 76.7 cm2 (~72.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 720 x 1440 pixels
OS: Android 11 (Go edition)
Chipset: Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: IMG8322
Internal storage: 16 GB
RAM: 1 GB, 2GB
Main camera: Single rear camera set up 5 MP
Selfie camera: Single 5 MP
USB: microUSB 2.0
Battery type: Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable
Colours: Blue, Purple
10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
This 10 inch tablet is on a 13% price discount selling at Ksh. 29,999, down from a previous price of Ksh. 34,499.
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 9.75 x 6.20 x 0.28 inches
SIM: Nano-SIM
Screen size: 10.4 inches
Resolution: 1200 x 2000 pixels
OS: Android 10, upgradable to Android 11, One UI 3.1
Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPU: Adreno 610
Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB
RAM: 4 GB, 3 GB
Main camera: Single camera set up 8 MP
Selfie camera: Single 5 MP
USB: USB Type-C 2.0
Battery type: Li-Po 7040 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast charging 15W
Colours: Dark Gray, Silver, Gold
11. Itel A24
The Itel A24 is now selling at Ksh. 5,799 down from Ksh. 6,299. Customers also get an additional offer of free airtime worth Ksh. 2,000.
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Screen size: 5 inches
Internal storage: 16 GB
RAM: 1 GB
SIM: Single SIM