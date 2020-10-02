Shares

realme has announced a hot sale for its recently launched smartphone, the realme 15, which will see customers enjoying amazing offers.

The sale will be on Kilimall and will kick off on October 3rd, 2020 and end on 9th October, 2020. This is the second sale and it comes after the ongoing sale that is running both online and offline in the Kenyan market. On 2nd October, 2020, the Kilimall platform will be having a super brand day where by, when one purchases the realme C15, you will walk away with a free set of realme Buds Q worth Ksh. 3,999 shillings.

The company launched in the Kenyan market this year and introduced several devices in the market. These include the realme 6, realme C11, realme C3 and the realme Band. The company has also launched the realme Buds Air Neo which are available for sale at Ksh. 4,999.

The new realme C15 runs on Android 10 + realme UI 1.0 operating software. It comes with a huge 6000mAh battery, with 18W Quick Charge and a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor. The phone comes with a Quad camera set-up at the back with a 13 megapixel main camera. It also comes with a 8 Megapixel selfie camera. It comes with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM.

The realme C15 supports 2 Nano SIM cards and 1 MicroSD card at the same time, and supports a maximum of 256GB memory expansion, easily store more games, photos, and files.

The company has also partnered with the telecommunications giant, Safaricom to help in the distribution of the phone.