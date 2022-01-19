Shares

realme smartphone brand has hit the 40 million mark in shipments for its number series phones in the last quarter of 2021. This is according to the Strategic analytics report. The report unveiled that realme’s number series was ranked fourth as of Q3 2021 by consolidated shipments among the New Age Smartphone Families.

New Age Smartphone Families are defined as smartphone product lines that have been launched since 2018, including Reno from OPPO, iQoo from vivo and Galaxy M from Samsung. As one of the fastest Android smartphone product lines to reach 40 million shipments, the realme Number series achieve this milestone in only 14 quarters after realme 1 launched in 2018.

realme’s entry into Kenya on the premise of affordability and the inclusion of AIoT in all of its gadgets saw the brand storm the market by launching new phones and other AIoT products. These include the realme C3, realme C11, realme C15, realme C12, realme 6, realme 7i, realme band, C21Y, C25Y and their bestselling C112021. In the AIOT sector, realme has introduced the realme Buds Q, and realme Buds Air Neo, realme Buds Q 2, realme Watch, watch 2 pro Watch S and tablets.

“Our Kenyan consumers have made us proud. The speed at which they have embraced our products puts a clear signature on what we have been saying all along about us understanding their needs and being kind on their pockets in terms of quality and affordability,” said Mildred Agoya, PR and Marketing Director, realme Kenya, speaking on the company’s latest milestone.