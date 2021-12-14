Shares

realme launches the realme C25Y, the first C series model to feature with 50 MP AI triple camera system. The realme C25Y has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W quick charge, a Unisoc T610 powerful processor with instant fingerprint sensor, and a 6.5-inch large display with a line aesthetic design.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T610 processor that clocks up to 1.8GHz, which comprises two Arm Cortex-A75 operating up to 1.8GHz, and six Arm Cortex-A55 running up to 1.8GHz. The graphics are handled by ARM Mali G52 GPU with a clock speed of 614.4MHz.

To protect users’ privacy and convenience, the new realme also comes with ultra-fast fingerprint unlocking and facial recognition.

“The demand for high quality, reliable and high-performance phones that are budget-friendly is on the rise which has seen our C series model at realme become the bestselling model in the market. Hence the launch of the new realme C25Y an addition to the C series catalogue. And a step towards the expanding footprint of the realme brand across the Eastern Africa smartphone market,” said Mildred Agoya, PR and Marketing Manager, realme Kenya.

realme C25Y specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Screen dimensions: 6.48 x 2.99 x 0.36 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11, Realme UI R

Chipset: Unisoc T610 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Main camera: Triple rear camera set up (wide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single front camera set up 8 MP (wide)

USB: microUSB 2.0

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Glacier Blue, Metal Gray