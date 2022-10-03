Shares

Smartphone brand realme has shared that its C series smartphone range is doing well in Kenya, and are its bestsellers in the market.

The handsets with features such as a 50MP camera, and a 5,000mAh battery are popular among first time smartphone owners, according to the company.

realme Kenya PR Manager & Marketing Manager, Mildred Agoya said these handsets have a high potential of helping the company meets its new growth objectives and cement its position in the market.

“C-series is the most sold of our smartphone models in Kenya. Our strategic advantage has been provision of more value in handsets for the lowest budget which is helping drive sales of the C-series. We see their rising popularity bolstering our new growth strategy,” said Agoya.

Over the next three years, realme plans to create an additional 15 markets with 1 million smartphone shipments under its Market Cultivation strategy.

Realme C35 is the latest in the series to launch in the market. Realme C35 runs on a Unisoc Tiger 616 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In this series, consumers have an array of handsets to choose from all coming with varying processing speeds to suit different use cases. There is a number of models including c11 2021, c25Y and C2Y in the market and are all 4G.