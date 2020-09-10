Shares

realme has announced that it has launched the realme Buds Air Neo earphones in the Kenyan market which will retail at Ksh. 4,999.

This comes after the company launched in Kenya and introduced several devices in the market. These include the realme 6, realme C11, realme C3 and the realme Band.

The realme Buds Air Neo are available for sale from today 10th September 2020 at Ksh. 4,999 on Kilimall.

You can use realme Buds Air Neo earphones can receive calls as well listen to music wirelessly. The realme Buds Air Neo comes with an instant Auto Connection, a 13mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, you can play hundreds of songs in your Playlist for up to 17 Hours.

realme Buds Air Neo Specifications

Colours: White, Green, Red

Earphones size: 40.5mm × 16.59mm × 17.70mm

Charging Box size: 51.3mm × 45.25mm × 25.3mm

Earphones weight: 4.1g (Single earphone)

Charging Box weight: 30.5g

Waterproof level: IPX4 (earphones)

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20000Hz

Sensitivity: -88dB (-80 – -92)

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0

Wireless Range: 10 M (30ft) / Class 11

Charging Interface: Micro USB

Audio Codec: SBC, AAC

Package Contents:

realme Buds Air Neo × 2 (Left and Right)

Charging Box × 1

Charging Cable × 1

User guide and warranty card × 1