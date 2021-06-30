Shares

Smartphone brand, realme, bagged an award at the recently concluded Vifaa Festival with the iconic realme 7i. The device featured as the best smartphone in its pricing category.

The pricing category received entries from Huawei Y8S, realme 7i, OPPO A54 and Tecno Camon 17 for phones selling at Ksh. 25,000 and below.

“These four have many common features but realme 7i stood out knowing how aggressive the brand has been since its launch in the Kenyan market,” said the organizers of the competition.

The launch of realme 7i on the Kenyan market brought with it advanced features that range from security, storage, camera, and battery. The phone is equipped with a rear 64 MP quad-camera and a powerful 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging feature. The smartphone also comes with a storage capacity of 128 GB, large enough for numerous files. The phone’s Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) processor ensures smooth display as well as gaming among other amazing features.

“This award is a clear testament of what we have always stood for as a brand, that is, to capitalize on the changing trends by giving our customers the best of the top-of-cream gadgets while being gentle on their pockets through affordability,” said Mildred Agoya PR and Marketing Manager at realme.

realme 7i specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Dimensions: 6.46 x 2.97 x 0.35 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 10, upgradable to Android 11, Realme UI 2.0

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB, 8 GB AM

Main camera: Quad camera set-up 64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 16 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Aurora Green, Polar Blue