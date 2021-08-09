Shares

realme, a consumer technology company, has announced the milestone of 100 million smartphones sales globally.

Since its inception in May 2018, realme has quickly become the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world in Q3 2019, according to a report by Strategy Analytics, a market research consultancy.

With a consistent fast growth, realme reached 50 million shipments in 9 quarters. In 2021, realme was named one of the top 10 smartphone on year-over-year growth.

The 100-million sales milestone is the latest in line of the brand’s global growth. Targeting global youths and young professionals as a consumer group has allowed realme to successfully penetrate the market.

According to realme CEO, Sky Li, “Young people, both our consumers and our staff, have taught us to dare to leap into the future and be trendsetters, giving us the courage to disrupt a well-entrenched industry.”

In trying new business strategies and models, realme has started to expand its niche markets as it seeks to become a mainstream brand. The company is also evolving its vision of building out a full-fledged AIoT (Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things) ecosystem for global users within the next five years. To this end, realme has unveiled a 1+5+T strategy, where 1 is the mobile phone, 5 stands for audio, wearables, TVs, tablets, laptops, and T stands for realme’s AIoT brand TechLife.

“The past three years have really been about an entrepreneurial spirit and untamed growth for realme. We will continue to provide young consumers around the world with products that have premium performance and trend-setting designs at affordable prices. We aim to reach an additional 100 million sales by the end of 2022, and ship 100 million units in the year of 2023,” added Li.