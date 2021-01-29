Shares

According to many tech experts, the tech sector this year is set to be defined by Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), with a wide range of products tailored towards mobile phones.

Kenyan millennials seem have widely embraced wireless over the use of the normal earphones commonly known as earbuds. According to the earbuds users, they are convenient since they are light, stylish and trendsetting.

Tech company, realme, has defined a mobile phone + AIoT strategy to create a trendy lifestyle for the younger generation. In October 2021, the smartphone maker introduced realme Buds Q and the realme Buds Air Neo in the Kenyan market.

The realme Buds Q features

10mm dynamic bass boost driver

119ms super-low latency gaming mode

20-hour long battery life

Water and sweat resistance

realme Buds Air Neo features

Instant Auto Connection

13mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver

A Bluetooth 5.0 connection

17 Hours battery life

realme’s strategy is to pair their devices to the wireless earbuds and provide customers with a tech trendy and advanced experience. The smartphones such as the realme 7i, from the number series and realme C12, realme C15 from the C series feature massive batteries that keep charge hence supporting gaming and music and other entertainment components that require the convenient pairing. This coupled with quick charge and super power-saving mode and ultra-smooth display.

In current times, a great phone is one with a large storage capacity, long-lasting battery, appealing to the eye, and goes hand in hand with the current trends. That is why, realme products suit customers dynamic demands while extending affordability.

For the year 2021, the brand has already announced plans to be part of the larger market share in Kenya.

For the month of January, realme has extended its offer which will see every purchase of the realme 7i come with free realme Buds Q while the realme 6 will come with a free realme band all available on all online and offline shops.