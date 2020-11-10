Shares

Smartphone brand realme has today launched its newest smartphones in the Kenyan market, i.e. the realme C12 and realme 7i.

This comes on the back of the launch of other devices by the company in the Kenyan market that includes realme C3, realme C11, realme C15, realme 6, realme Band, Air Neo, and Buds Q.

realme 7i’s will go on sale tomorrow on 11th of November and will be will be retailing at Ksh. 24,999. For every purchase of the realme 7i smartphone customers will receive Buds Q worth Ksh. 3,999. This offer is valid from 11th to 30th November.

The realme C12 will retail at Ksh. 14,999 and will go on sale on 17th November. A flash sale for the realme C12 is however slated for 16th November on Kilimall where the phone will retail at a special price of Ksh. 12,999.

Customers can purchase either of the phones online by placing an order through Kilimall.

realme 7i specifications

Dimensions: 6.46 x 2.97 x 0.35 inches

Weight 188 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD touchscreen

OS: Android 10, Realme UI

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB

Main camera: Quad camera setup

64 MP

8 MP

2 MP

2 MP

Selfie camera: Single 16 MP

Others: Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Aurora Green, Polar Blue

realme C12 specifications

Dimensions: 6.48 x 2.99 x 0.39 inches

Weight: 209 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD touchscreen

OS: Android 10, realme UI 1.0

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 32GB

RAM: 3GB

Main camera: Triple camera setup

13 MP

2 MP

2 MP

Selfie camera: Single 5 Megapixels

Others: Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh

Colours: Marine Blue, Coral Red, Silver