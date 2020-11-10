Smartphone brand realme has today launched its newest smartphones in the Kenyan market, i.e. the realme C12 and realme 7i.
This comes on the back of the launch of other devices by the company in the Kenyan market that includes realme C3, realme C11, realme C15, realme 6, realme Band, Air Neo, and Buds Q.
realme 7i’s will go on sale tomorrow on 11th of November and will be will be retailing at Ksh. 24,999. For every purchase of the realme 7i smartphone customers will receive Buds Q worth Ksh. 3,999. This offer is valid from 11th to 30th November.
The realme C12 will retail at Ksh. 14,999 and will go on sale on 17th November. A flash sale for the realme C12 is however slated for 16th November on Kilimall where the phone will retail at a special price of Ksh. 12,999.
Customers can purchase either of the phones online by placing an order through Kilimall.
realme 7i specifications
Dimensions: 6.46 x 2.97 x 0.35 inches
Weight 188 grams
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD touchscreen
OS: Android 10, Realme UI
Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPU: Adreno 610
Internal storage: 128GB
RAM: 8GB
Main camera: Quad camera setup
64 MP
8 MP
2 MP
2 MP
Selfie camera: Single 16 MP
Others: Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Colours: Aurora Green, Polar Blue
realme C12 specifications
Dimensions: 6.48 x 2.99 x 0.39 inches
Weight: 209 grams
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD touchscreen
OS: Android 10, realme UI 1.0
Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal storage: 32GB
RAM: 3GB
Main camera: Triple camera setup
13 MP
2 MP
2 MP
Selfie camera: Single 5 Megapixels
Others: Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh
Colours: Marine Blue, Coral Red, Silver