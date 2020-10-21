Shares

Infinix has announced the launch of the Note 8 phone into the Kenyan market. The Note 8 is the successor to the Infinix Note 7.

The phone runs on the latest Android 10 Pie with the XOS 7.1 on top of it. It comes with other features such as 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable via MicroSD card. The phone also comes with a 5200mAh battery which has 18W USB-C fast charging. It is powered by an MediaTek Helio G80 processor comes with MediaTek Hyper Engine Game Technology which makes it incredibly fast and ensures that the phone can handle tasks with ease including gaming.

For the display, the Note 8 rocks a 6.95inches HD dot notch touchscreen which ensures you have more screen for media consumption. It comes with a quad AI camera setup at the back where you have a 64MP primary camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro lens and an AI lens. The cameras give you different modes such as bokeh, portrait, AI HDR and AI scene detection. At the front there is a dual camera setup which comprises of 16MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera.

In today’s world of TikTok and vlogging, there is huge demand to produce professional quality videos while on the go. As such, the Note 8 has video-enhancement algorithms from Vidhance®, these are meant to guarantee stability and clarity of videos. Taking photos under low when it is dark has always been a bummer but the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 on the Note 8 promises uncompromising results under low light conditions.

The Note 8 will be launched on October 21, at an online global conference live on the Infinix Mobile YouTube channel, Facebook and NTV,KTN Home at 8pm EAT.

Among those expected to be present for the launch will be one of the best technology reviewer – Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD. MKBHD, an American YouTuber and professional ultimate frisbee player, best known for his technology-focused videos and podcast. He will be unboxing and reviewing the new phone during the launch. Kenya’s hiphop sensation Octopizzo will also be a part of the launch as the Chief Experience Officer for the Infinix Note 8 where he will share his 4 week long experience with the device. Alongside, will be representatives from Infinix, MediaTek and Vidhance. Who will be at hand to explain the unique and enhanced features of the new Note 8, as well as take on questions.

Infinix Note 8 specifications;

Screen : 6.95-inch with 1640×720 pixel resolution

: 6.95-inch with 1640×720 pixel resolution Processor : Mediatek Helio G80

: Mediatek Helio G80 Internal storage: 128GB built-in storage space

128GB built-in storage space RAM : 6GB RAM

: 6GB RAM Rear camera : Quad 64MP + 2MP + 2MP+2MP rear camera

: Quad 64MP + 2MP + 2MP+2MP rear camera Selfie camera : 16MP+2MP AI selfie camera

: 16MP+2MP AI selfie camera OS : Android 10 Pie with XOS 7.1

: Android 10 Pie with XOS 7.1 Battery : 5200mAh non-removable battery

: 5200mAh non-removable battery Network : 2G/ 3G/ 4G

: 2G/ 3G/ 4G Colors: Gray, Blue, Green

Infinix Note 8 will be available in official Infinix branded retail stores countrywide, Kilimall and Xpark at a retail price of: