Smartphone brand, realme, has announced its intention to focus on bigger goals with a target to increase sales by 30% in 2021.

“This year, we shall focus on continuously enriching our products and providing suitable young and trend-setting options to our users in Kenya. We shall capitalize on the synchronization of our brand, terminal, and sales,” said Mildred Agoya, Marketing Director, realme Kenya.

According to realme, the smartphone maker has plans for more releases this year that will cater to the needs of Kenyan millennials.

In four months in 2020, realme released the realme C3, realme C11, realme C15, realme C12, realme 6, and realme 7i, realme band, realme Buds Q, and realme Buds Air Neo, that leaned more on design, quality, fashion, trendsetting and appealing to Kenya’s younger generation.

“We have always provided products that are suitable for our target customers. Our strategy has always been to listen to our customers and deliver as per their needs and for 2021, we will heighten efforts to ensure consumer demands are met,” said Mildred Agoya, Marketing Director, realme Kenya..

realme prides itself as reportedly the first brand in the world to hit 50 million units shipped during the third quarter of 2020. realme has made notable sales in Kenya and has immediately gained popularity as a result of their relatively affordable phones. This aspect sat well with the majority of Kenyans whose sources of income had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

realme promises to launch more products in the Kenyan market, while running promotions of cost-effective products such as the C-series.