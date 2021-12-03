Shares

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing rough economic disruptions, many people have been forced to cut down costs on their primary and secondary needs, including smartphones.

This year, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has launched a number of new devices in the Kenyan market for its C, G and X series. Nokia is offering quality smartphones that meet consumer needs, while maintaining affordable prices in these tough economic times.

Whether you are looking to replace, upgrade or gift someone with a smartphone this year, Nokia has the following devices retailing for less than Ksh. 20,000.

1. Nokia C30

The smartphone comes with a 6.82 inch HD+ display, supported by a huge 6000 mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single full charge. The smartphone also has a 13 MP dual rear camera set-up to capture moments and regular quarterly security updates for at least two years. These security updates assure the user of safety for files stored in the smartphone.

It retails at Ksh. 14,490.

2. Nokia C1 Plus

The new Nokia C1 Plus is the most affordable 4G Nokia smartphone with a 4G connectivity, offering wider experiences to more users around the world. The launch of the Nokia C1 comes after the launch of the Nokia C2 in April last year.

With the Nokia C1 Plus, users can enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts that pop, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clean. The new smartphone also coms with Android 10 (Go edition), with lighter apps and less bloatware, meaning you can store up to 3000 songs or 13 hours of HD video.

The smartphone is set to retail at Ksh.8,999 in retail stores countywide.

3. Nokia G20

As part of the G-series, the Nokia G20 comes with a 48 MP Quad camera and powerful AI imaging mode and OZO audio. The large 6.52-inch screen with a display resolution of 720 x 1600 pixel gives a clear view of photos and videos. To complete the main camera setup, the 48 MP wide camera is paired with a PDAF, 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), and 2 MP (depth) camera.

The smartphone also comes with a 5050mAh battery that can last up to three days and a 10W fast charging ability. Additionally, the MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) processor ensures high operating speeds.

It retails at Ksh. 19,000 at all Nokia stores countrywide.

4. Nokia 3.4

The phone runs on the latest Android 10 Pie and comes with other features such as 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable via MicroSD card. The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery which has 10W USB-C fast charging. It is powered by a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460processor.