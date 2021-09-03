Shares

HMD Global, has launched its latest budget smartphone addition, the Nokia C30, in the Kenyan market, starting at Ksh. 14,490.

The smartphone comes with a 6.82 inch HD+ display, supported by a huge 6000 mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single full charge. The smartphone also has a 13 MP dual rear camera set-up to capture moments and regular quarterly security updates for at least two years. These security updates assure the user of safety for files stored in the smartphone.

Speaking on the launch of the new Nokia C10 smartphone, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager Kenya and East Africa HMD Global said, “Somewhat of a “flagship” in our C-series, the Nokia C30 is a shining example of what this range stands for – bringing the best possible quality to an introductory price point. It’s the ultimate device for Kenyans who are ready to transition into the world of smart technology – from a brand you know and trust. More than half[i] of smartphone users say that daily battery life is the most important battery feature for their needs. The Nokia C30 is an answer to what people have been asking for – more time between charges, more screen, our signature security and durability, and the same accessible price point.”

The Nokia C30 is now available in mobile retail stores in different colours of green and white in large RAM sizes of 2GB and a 32 GB storage, and 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage configurations.

Nokia C30 smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM/HSPA/LTE

Body dimensions: 7.00 x 3.11 x 0.39 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.82 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11 (Go edition)

Chipset: Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: IMG8322

Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 2 GB RAM, 3 GB

Main camera: Dual rear camera set-up 13 MP (wide)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single camera se-up 5 MP

USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Charging 10W

Colours: Green, White