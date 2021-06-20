Shares

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones has officially launched the Nokia G10 in the Kenyan market, to retail at Ksh. 19,000.

As part of the new G-series, the Nokia G10 unlocks the potential of Android 11 Operating System. The new phone is guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and two letter OS upgrades.

This smartphone has a 6.5 inch screen, a triple rear camera set-up of 13MP +2 MP Macro + 2 MP Depth. The phone also comes with a 5050mAh battery that can last up to three days and a 100% compostable case is included for additional protection. Additionally, the Mediatek G25 8x A53 2.0GHz processor ensures great speeds.

Nokia G10 users will also enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clear with the phone’s 720 x 1600 pixels impressive resolution. Helping users to keep their life simple means making things safer and easier for you. Unlock in an instant with a look or a touch, thanks to face recognition and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which makes sure your phone is easy to use and secure.

Speaking on the launch, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager Kenya and East Africa, HMD Global said, “You can always trust a Nokia phone to deliver a secure experience and go the distance thanks to our unique android promise and famous battery life. We take pride in looking after our customers for longer by creating phones that you can keep for longer thanks to the durability of our devices inside and out. What we have achieved with the Nokia G20 is a true reliable mobile phone with a whopping three-day battery life meaning you don’t need to be chained to a charging cord.”

Nokia G10 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 3 GB, 4 GB

Main camera: Triple camera set-up

13 MP, (wide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP

USB: Type-C 2.0

Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery type: Li-Po 5050 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Dusk, Night