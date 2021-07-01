Shares

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones has officially launched the Nokia G20 in the Kenyan market, to retail at Ksh. 19,000.

As part of the G-series, the Nokia G20 comes with a 48 MP Quad camera and powerful AI imaging mode and OZO audio. The large 6.52-inch screen with a display resolution of 720 x 1600 pixel gives a clear view of photos and videos. To complete the main camera setup, the 48 MP wide camera is paired with a PDAF, 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), and 2 MP (depth) camera.

The smartphone also comes with a 5050mAh battery that can last up to three days and a 10W fast charging ability. Additionally, the MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) processor ensures high operating speeds.

The Nokia G20 users also have security features like face recognition and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which makes sure your phone is easy to use and secure. The device also comes in the 64 GB 4 GB RAM version, or the 128 GB 4 GB RAM option which can be expanded with a microSD card courtesy of the dedicated slot.

This smartphone can be purchased in stores countrywide from Ksh. 19,000 and is available on Nokia.com.

Nokia G20 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.49 x 2.99 x 0.36 inches

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Size: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Camera: Quad rear camera set-up 48 MP (wide)

5 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 8 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 5050 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Charging 10W

Colours: Glacier, Night