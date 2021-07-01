HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones has officially launched the Nokia G20 in the Kenyan market, to retail at Ksh. 19,000.
As part of the G-series, the Nokia G20 comes with a 48 MP Quad camera and powerful AI imaging mode and OZO audio. The large 6.52-inch screen with a display resolution of 720 x 1600 pixel gives a clear view of photos and videos. To complete the main camera setup, the 48 MP wide camera is paired with a PDAF, 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), and 2 MP (depth) camera.
The smartphone also comes with a 5050mAh battery that can last up to three days and a 10W fast charging ability. Additionally, the MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) processor ensures high operating speeds.
The Nokia G20 users also have security features like face recognition and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which makes sure your phone is easy to use and secure. The device also comes in the 64 GB 4 GB RAM version, or the 128 GB 4 GB RAM option which can be expanded with a microSD card courtesy of the dedicated slot.
This smartphone can be purchased in stores countrywide from Ksh. 19,000 and is available on Nokia.com.
Nokia G20 specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 6.49 x 2.99 x 0.36 inches
SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Size: 6.52 inches
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
OS: Android 11
Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB
RAM: 4 GB
Camera: Quad rear camera set-up 48 MP (wide)
5 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (macro)
2 MP (depth)
Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama
Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 8 MP (wide)
USB: USB Type-C 2.0
Battery type: Li-Po 5050 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Charging 10W
Colours: Glacier, Night