Safaricom M-PESA overdraft facility, Fuliza, has grown since its launch in 2019. It is now a key way to get mobile loans for everyday use.

The Safaricom Fuliza loan facility enables M-Pesa customers to use the funds to pay bills or buy goods and services. Safaricom Fuliza enables M-PESA customers to complete your M-PESA transactions when they have insufficient funds in their M-PESA account. They can access funds multiple times as long as they are within their Fuliza limit.

Safaricom Fuliza can be a helpful tool, but it’s essential to use it responsibly. Opting out is a straightforward process that can help you regain control of your finances and explore alternative solutions. By understanding the process and considering the implications, you can make an informed decision about whether Fuliza is the right financial tool for you.

How to Opt Out of Fuliza

The process of opting out of Fuliza is straightforward and can be done directly through your M-Pesa menu:

-*Dial 234#: Open your phone’s dialer and dial *234#. Alternatively navigate to Fuliza through the MySafaricom App (Google Play Store & Apple App Store) or the M-PESA app (Google Play Store & Apple App Store).

-Select Fuliza: Navigate through the menu options until you find Fuliza.

-Choose Opt Out: Select the option to opt out of the service.

-Confirm: You’ll be asked to confirm your decision. Follow the prompts to complete the process.

It is important to note that you must clear any outstanding Fuliza balance before you can successfully opt out. Make sure you have sufficient funds in your Safaricom M-Pesa account to repay the full amount.