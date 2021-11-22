Shares

Every Christmas season brings cheer and laughter in many households. Family members look forward to seeing and spending time with each other during the festive season, exchanging gifts and cheer.

This Christmas, Nokia is making it easy for you to pick Nokia handset devices for your loved ones. There are plenty of options to choose from, with a bonus of discounted prices and offers on select devices on online platforms.

Here are 10 Nokia devices to choose from.

1. Nokia C30

The smartphone comes with a 6.82 inch HD+ display, supported by a huge 6000 mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single full charge. The smartphone also has a 13 MP dual rear camera set-up to capture moments and regular quarterly security updates for at least two years. These security updates assure the user of safety for files stored in the smartphone.

It retails at Ksh. 14,490.

2. Nokia C1 Plus

The new Nokia C1 Plus is the most affordable 4G Nokia smartphone with a 4G connectivity, offering wider experiences to more users around the world. The launch of the Nokia C1 comes after the launch of the Nokia C2 in April last year.

With the Nokia C1 Plus, users can enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts that pop, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clean. The new smartphone also coms with Android 10 (Go edition), with lighter apps and less bloatware, meaning you can store up to 3000 songs or 13 hours of HD video.

The smartphone is set to retail at Ksh.8,999 in retail stores countywide.

3. Nokia X20

As part of the Nokia X-series, the Nokia X20 unlocks the potential of Android 11 Operating System, and is retailing at Ksh. 40,000.

This smartphone has a 6.67 inch screen, a quad rear camera set-up of 64 MP and an Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460) processor.

Nokia X20 can also enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clear with the phone’s 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

4. Nokia G20

As part of the G-series, the Nokia G20 comes with a 48 MP Quad camera and powerful AI imaging mode and OZO audio. The large 6.52-inch screen with a display resolution of 720 x 1600 pixel gives a clear view of photos and videos. To complete the main camera setup, the 48 MP wide camera is paired with a PDAF, 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), and 2 MP (depth) camera.

The smartphone also comes with a 5050mAh battery that can last up to three days and a 10W fast charging ability. Additionally, the MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) processor ensures high operating speeds.

It retails at Ksh. 19,000 at all Nokia stores countrywide.

5. Nokia 5.4

The Nokia 5.4 smartphone and Nokia ringtone feature in the Niko Sawa song by Nviiri the storyteller featuring Bien Baraza of Sauti Sol. It retails at Ksh. 24,500.

The Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39 inch HD+ IPS LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup of a 48 MP main camera, 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. At the front it has a 16 MP selfie camera. The cameras allow for 60fps video recording at 1080p resolution.

The phone comes with a 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and is powered by an Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 Processor, a 2GHz Octa-core CPU and a Adreno 610 GPU. This enables the phone to handle day to day activities such as streaming, binging on social media or just listening to music without any lag issues. The Adreno 610 GPU on the Nokia 5.4 is powerful enough for light gaming.

6. Nokia 3.4

The phone runs on the latest Android 10 Pie and comes with other features such as 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable via MicroSD card. The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery which has 10W USB-C fast charging. It is powered by a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460processor.

This phone retails at Ksh. 18,000.

7. Nokia T20 tablet

As with Nokia phones, the Nokia T20 tablet has two years of OS upgrades for the next steps in Android available for the user. The tablet also features three years of monthly security updates to help protect against the latest threats.

For kids’ protection and online safety, the Nokia T20 comes with Google Kids Space, a trusted kids mode for children to explore apps, books and videos to nurture their inquisitive minds. Google Kids Space works in parallel with your child’s Google Account, which parents can help manage with Family Link parental controls.

The Nokia T20 powerful 8200mAh battery allows for 15 hours of surfing the web, seven hours of conference calls, or 10 hours watching the latest films with the family. The tablet also comes with faster charging, meaning that you can get back to doing what’s important, quicker.

8. Nokia X10

The new Nokia X-series comes with three years of monthly security updates, three OS upgrades and a 100% compostable case. The phone is retailing at Ksh. 35,000.

Nokia X10 also offers our most accessible 5G speeds, up to 20 times faster than the average 4G speed for file sharing. The smartphone’s 48 MP rear quad-camera captures personalized imaging features, such as watermarking, to label your pictures from company logos to hashtags, on an easy-to-navigate 6.67 inch screen.

The smartphone also comes with a sharp 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and a powerful Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460) processor.

9. Nokia G10

As part of the new G-series, the Nokia G10 unlocks the potential of Android 11 Operating System, retailing at Ksh. 19,000. The new phone is guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and two letter OS upgrades.

This smartphone has a 6.5 inch screen, a triple rear camera set-up of 13MP +2 MP Macro + 2 MP Depth. The phone also comes with a 5050mAh battery that can last up to three days and a 100% compostable case is included for additional protection. Additionally, the Mediatek G25 8x A53 2.0GHz processor ensures great speeds.

Nokia G10 users will also enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clear with the phone’s 720 x 1600 pixels impressive resolution.

10. Nokia 1.4

The phone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system, with a planned Android 11 version coming soon. It also comes with a 6.55 inch touchscreen, 1 GB RAM, 16 GB Internal Storage, 8 MP main camera with a Dual Camera setup and a 5 MP selfie camera. It also has a large 4000 mAh non-removable battery.

Nokia 1.4 users will also enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clear with the phone’s 720 x 1600 pixels impressive resolution.

Nokia 1.4’s new expanded HD+ screen comes into its own with video calling apps. This will help families and loved ones to stay connected amid the current social distancing conditions to showcase the Nokia Cable’s camera capabilities.

The phone is retailing at Ksh. 12,999.