HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, is giving offers on Jumia Kenya for the 2021 Black Friday.

Customers can now purchase a wide range of Nokia smartphones on Jumia at discounted prices during the entire Jumia Black Friday Period. The range of Nokia Smartphones you can purchase on Jumia for a good deal includes the Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, and the Nokia C10.

1. Nokia C10

The phone comes with a 2GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage and is powered by an Unisoc SC7331E (28nm) Processor, a Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7 CPU and a Mali-400 MP2. Given its specs, the phone was okay for day to day light usage.

The Nokia C10 comes with Android 11 OS (Go Edition) the beauty is that the phone does not have any bloatware apps because it doesn’t have a custom UI.

You can buy it on Jumia during this Black Friday for Ksh. 7,200 down from Ksh. 9,999.

2. Nokia 3.4

The phone runs on the latest Android 10 Pie and comes with other features such as 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable via MicroSD card. The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery which has 10W USB-C fast charging. It is powered by a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460processor.

You can buy on Jumia now at a discounted price of Ksh. 14,899.

3. Nokia 2.4

The phone comes in two variants with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. It features a 6.5-inch HD screen, a MediaTek P22 processor, Android 10 out of the box (Android 1 ready), 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup at the back and 5MP front camera. The battery size is 4500mAh.

It is selling on Jumia Black Friday at Ksh. 14,999.

4. Nokia 5.4

The Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39 inch HD+ IPS LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup of a 48 MP main camera, 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. At the front it has a 16 MP selfie camera. The cameras allow for 60fps video recording at 1080p resolution.

This phone is now available on Jumia at Ksh. 18,590.