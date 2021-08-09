Shares

The Nokia C10 is a budget smartphone that was recently launched in the Kenyan market. The phone is the latest iteration in the Nokia C-series.

Appearance

It comes with a dewdrop notch for the selfie camera and a slim top bezel that also houses the LED notification light and sensors for the face unlock as well as proximity and ambience.

Camera

The phones comes with a 5 MP front camera, which takes some decent selfies. At the back, the phone features a 5 MP- camera.

Given the low megapixels, the images are not the best but with good lighting one can be able to get something that you can work with.

Performance

The phone comes with a 2GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage and is powered by an Unisoc SC7331E (28nm) Processor, a Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7 CPU and a Mali-400 MP2. Given its specs, the phone was okay for day to day light usage.

The Nokia C10 comes with Android 11 OS (Go Edition) the beauty is that the phone does not have any bloatware apps because it doesn’t have a custom UI.

Storage

The phone comes with either 16/32 GB internal storage which can be expanded using a Micro SD. The internal storage is in my opinion is on the lower side and one may need to get additional storage.

Battery

The phone comes with a 3000mAh battery that ensures that you can comfortably use the phone for a whole day before it runs out of charge.

It does not come with a fast charge option which means that you have to wait up for some time for it to charge fully.

Conclusion

For what is essentially a budget phone, the Nokia C10 handles well, also the price point of Ksh. 8,060 is quite affordable.

